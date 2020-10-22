News October 22 2020 7:50pm 01:06 Kapyong Barracks preferred plans finalized It’s been nearly two decades in the making, but the plans for a disputed stretch of land in Winnipeg have been revealed. Global’s Erik Pindera has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414755/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7414755/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?