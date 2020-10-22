Menu

Manitoba Business
October 22 2020 10:22am
04:36

Small Business Week in Manitoba

Jonathan Alward from the Canadian Federation of Independent discusses a new campaign calling on Manitobans to shop at home this holiday season, as businesses struggle to survive the financial realities of a pandemic.

