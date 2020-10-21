Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
October 21 2020 7:31pm
01:45

Delivery delays for appliance orders

WATCH: Canadian retailers say delays are getting longer for appliances as a global supply chain disruption continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home