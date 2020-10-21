Menu

October 21 2020 6:50pm
“Concerning trend,” number of Manitoba First Nations people with COVID-19 reaches all-time high

The total number of Manitoba First Nations people infected with COVID-19 reached 339 on Monday. Global’s Erik Pindera looks into what’s happening.

