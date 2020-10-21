Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
darwin bridge
October 21 2020 3:07pm
02:02

Montreal’s Darwin bridge construction project uses recycled glass

A bridge in Nuns’ sland is being built using recycled glass and as Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines explains, the benefits of using the unusual material are numerous.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home