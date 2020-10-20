Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
October 20 2020 10:36am
03:55

The social media impact during COVID-19 pandemic

Social media expert Susie Parker explains the influence platforms like Tiktok and Instagram can have during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home