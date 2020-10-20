Global News Morning BC October 20 2020 8:30am 02:15 Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson heads to Surrey and Richmond Tuesday Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson in Richmond Tuesday, NDP leader John Horgan talking seniors care in Coquitlam. B.C. election 2020: Green leader Furstenau heads to Metro Vancouver Tuesday with eye on new seat <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407346/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7407346/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?