Global News Morning BC
October 20 2020 8:30am
02:15

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson heads to Surrey and Richmond Tuesday

Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson in Richmond Tuesday, NDP leader John Horgan talking seniors care in Coquitlam.

