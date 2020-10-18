Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 18 2020 2:03pm
10:03

Decision B.C. Political panel: Oct 18

B.C.’s political parties are heading into the final stretch of campaigning. And after a week of controversy and scandal -what do the leaders need to do to secure votes? Our political panel weighs in.

