Global News Morning BC October 18 2020 2:02pm 03:14 How to support small B.C. businesses Small Business Week is about to kick off. Karla Laird, from the Better Business Bureau, shares tips on how to support local stores and why it’s more important than ever. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7404503/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7404503/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?