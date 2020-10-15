Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 15 2020 9:02pm
01:53

Loss of Port Moody sawmill endangers local seal population

The loss of a sawmill is a blow for any community. But in Port Moody, it’s being described as a ‘disaster’ for B.C.’s seal population. Linda Aylesworth explains why.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home