Global News at 10 Regina
October 15 2020 12:21pm
02:02

Saskatchewan Indigenous communities hoping more diverse MLAs will help address issues

As parties continue to campaign across Saskatchewan, some Indigenous communities say they don’t feel like candidates are paying much attention to them.

