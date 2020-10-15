Global News at 10 Regina October 15 2020 12:21pm 02:02 Saskatchewan Indigenous communities hoping more diverse MLAs will help address issues As parties continue to campaign across Saskatchewan, some Indigenous communities say they don’t feel like candidates are paying much attention to them. Saskatchewan Indigenous communities hoping more diverse MLAs will help address issues <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398911/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7398911/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?