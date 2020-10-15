Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 15 2020 9:14am
02:04

First Nations grappling with suicides want to be consulted on provincial plan

First Nations leaders in Saskatchewan are calling for more consultation with government when it comes to suicide prevention in their communities.

