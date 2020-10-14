Saskatchewan election 2020: Moe, Meili have opposing views on engaging with Indigenous communities
During the Saskatchewan leaders debate on Wednesday, both NDP Leader Ryan Meili and Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe agreed their parties need to engage with Indigenous communities, but had opposing views on how it should be done, with Moe saying engagement needs to come by investing in their economies and Meili stating that more needs to be done to “close the gaps” in healthcare, education, justice and employment.