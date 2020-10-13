Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 13 2020 8:50pm
01:32

Another huge fire on New Westminster waterfront

A huge fire lit up the New Westminster waterfront for the second time in a month, as fire tore through bales of plastic at a recycling facility. Grace Ke reports.

