Massive blaze burning in industrial area of New West’s Queensborough neighbourhood

Fire crews from New Westminster, Delta and Richmond are combining forces to battle a four-alarm blaze in the Queensborough neighbourhood of New Westminster tonight, in an industrial area near Derwent Way and Salter Street.

Fire in the Queensborough neighbourhood of New West.

Please avoid the area of Boyne St. to let emergency crews do their work.#NewWestFire Photo credit: @NOTHIN2CEE pic.twitter.com/EA2No1m401 — New Westminster Firefighters (@NewWestFF) October 13, 2020

A massive plume of smoke and the brilliant glow of orange flames lit up the night sky and could be seen from around metro Vancouver starting early .

Fire crews were called in around 7:20 p.m. Monday night after receiving reports of fire burning in a plastics recycling facility at Derwent Way and Salter Street.

Nearby residents are being urged to stay inside and close their doors and windows

So far, there is no word on a cause, or any reports of injuries.

More info to come…