Canada

Massive blaze burning in industrial area of New West’s Queensborough neighbourhood

By John Copsey Global News
A huge fire burning in an industrial area of New Westminster's Queensborough neighbourhood Monday evening.
A huge fire burning in an industrial area of New Westminster's Queensborough neighbourhood Monday evening.

Fire crews from New Westminster, Delta and Richmond are combining forces to battle a four-alarm blaze in the Queensborough neighbourhood of New Westminster tonight, in an industrial area near Derwent Way and Salter Street.

A massive plume of smoke and the brilliant glow of orange flames lit up the night sky and could be seen from around metro Vancouver starting early .

Fire crews were called in around 7:20 p.m. Monday night after receiving reports of fire burning in a plastics recycling facility at Derwent Way and Salter Street.

Nearby residents are being urged to stay inside and close their doors and windows

So far, there is no word on a cause, or any reports of injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area; residents should close their windows and remain indoors.

More info to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
