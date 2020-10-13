Massive blaze burning in industrial area of New West’s Queensborough neighbourhood

Fire crews from New Westminster, Delta and Richmond are combining forces to battle a four-alarm blaze in the Queensborough neighbourhood of New Westminster tonight, in an industrial area near Derwent Way and Salter Street.
A massive plume of smoke and the brilliant glow of orange flames lit up the night sky and could be seen from around metro Vancouver starting early .
Fire crews were called in around 7:20 p.m. Monday night after receiving reports of fire burning in a plastics recycling facility at Derwent Way and Salter Street.
Nearby residents are being urged to stay inside and close their doors and windows
So far, there is no word on a cause, or any reports of injuries.
The public is asked to avoid the area; residents should close their windows and remain indoors.
More info to come…
Comments