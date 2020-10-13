Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global Montreal At 5:30
October 13 2020 12:09pm
01:55

West Island family helps dole out turkey dinners for Thankgiving

No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey. As Global’s Brittany Henriques reports, one West Island family is giving back to mark the occasion.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home