Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
amount
October 13 2020 10:59am
04:11

Two weeks since Metro Winnipeg went in to Level Orange

Epidemiologist Cynthia Carr explains why Metro Winnipeg’s Level Orange case numbers aren’t similar to where Prairie Mountain Health’s were at the similar times.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home