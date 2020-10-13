Menu

Food
October 13 2020 7:48am
07:16

Foodie Tuesday: Jane’s Next Door

Jane’s Next Door, in north end Halifax, offers a wide variety of baked goods, frozen dishes, and even a new lunch menu!

