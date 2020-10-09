Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
October 9 2020 7:49pm
02:08

Edmonton Oilers sign Kyle Turris in free agency

The Edmonton Oilers opened free agency on Friday by signing centre Kyle Turris to a two-year contract. Kevin Karius reports.

