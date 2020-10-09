Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 9 2020 7:40pm
01:56

War of words between United Nurses of Alberta and province over collective bargaining

The UCP government and Alberta’s nurses have entered into a public war of words over when to resume collective bargaining. Tom Vernon reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home