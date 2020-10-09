Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 9 2020 7:40pm 01:56 War of words between United Nurses of Alberta and province over collective bargaining The UCP government and Alberta’s nurses have entered into a public war of words over when to resume collective bargaining. Tom Vernon reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7390278/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7390278/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?