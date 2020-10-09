Menu

Global News at Noon BC
October 9 2020 6:50pm
01:27

High demand for flu shot in B.C. amid COVID-19

Amid fears of a second wave of COVID-19, health officials have been strongly promoting the influenza vaccine. Global BC’s Jennifer Palma has more on what you need to know if you want to get immunized.

