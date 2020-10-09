Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 9 2020 6:15pm
01:45

Ontario pharmacies experiencing shortages of flu vaccine amid increased demand

An increase in demand for the flu vaccine has left pharmacies across Ontario with a lack of supply. Caryn Lieberman reports.

