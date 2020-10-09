Menu

Apartment Fire
October 9 2020 5:59pm
01:49

West Lethbridge apartment fire damages 36 units

Fire crews in Lethbridge battled a blaze in an apartment building early on Friday morning. As Danica Ferris reports, as many as 36 units have been impacted by the fire.

