Global News Morning BC October 9 2020 3:09pm 03:19 Helping the homeless turn over a new leaf Foundations for Social Change CEO Claire Elizabeth Warren discusses the results of the New Leaf Project, a study examining what would happen if homeless people were more financially secure. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7389399/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7389399/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>