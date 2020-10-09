Global News Morning Calgary October 9 2020 11:08am 01:55 Alberta Parks concerned with uptick in graffiti on natural landscapes Conservation officers with Alberta Parks are seeing an increased amount of graffiti appearing on mountains and park infrastructure recently. Matthew Conrod has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7388561/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7388561/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?