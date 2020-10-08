Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 8 2020 8:56pm
02:18

B.C. doctors demand more gun restrictions

A group of doctors, fed up with the growing gun violence on the Lower Mainland, are calling for tougher gun restrictions. Catherine Urquhart reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home