Global News at Noon Toronto
October 8 2020 12:39pm
02:21

2 people killed, 6 others sent to hospital after head-on collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga has left two people dead and six others injured. Catherine McDonald reports.

