Global News at Noon Toronto October 8 2020 12:39pm 02:21 2 people killed, 6 others sent to hospital after head-on collision in Mississauga Peel Regional Police say a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga has left two people dead and six others injured. Catherine McDonald reports. 2 dead, 6 others injured in Mississauga car crash <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7386306/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7386306/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?