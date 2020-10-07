Health October 7 2020 5:58pm 04:16 B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths Keith Baldrey breaks down the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in B.C. Wednesday, along with a look at where those cases are recorded. B.C. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19 as total cases near 10,000 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7384888/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7384888/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?