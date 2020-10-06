Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 6 2020 9:32pm
02:14

BC Liberals promise to end ICBC’s monopoly

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson says if his party is elected, they will move quickly to open up the province’s insurance market, and end ICBC’s monopoly. Ted Chernecki reports

