Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 6 2020 5:23pm
03:58

Humber River Hospital gets ready for second wave of COVID-19 patients

Global News went back inside Toronto’s Humber River Hospital to meet with medical staff and COVID-19 patients as a second wave of the virus takes hold. Caryn Lieberman reports.

