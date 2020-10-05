Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
October 5 2020 10:45am
04:45

How ‘pandemic fatigue’ could be leading to case surge

Assistant professor at McGill University Jason Harley explains ‘pandemic fatigue’ and how this could affect the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home