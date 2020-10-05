Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 5 2020 9:17am
03:13

The EMSB teacher staying connected online

On World Teacher Day, St. Léonard kindergarten teacher Nahal Derayeh has earned praise for her efforts to stay connected to parents and children in and out of the classroom.

