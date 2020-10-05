Global News Morning Montreal October 5 2020 9:17am 03:13 The EMSB teacher staying connected online On World Teacher Day, St. Léonard kindergarten teacher Nahal Derayeh has earned praise for her efforts to stay connected to parents and children in and out of the classroom. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378368/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style> <div class="gn-embed-wrapper"> <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7378368/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> </div> Responsive site?