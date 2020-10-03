Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 3 2020 3:37pm
03:34

Home sales take off across Metro Vancouver

September was a record month for home sales in the region. The chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, Colette Gerber, has more on what’s behind the spike and what we can expect in the future.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home