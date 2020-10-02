b.c. homeless October 2 2020 8:16pm 01:43 Kelowna Residents react to new overnight shelter location “It’s not what I was hoping it would be. I don’t feel all that comfortable running by here [anymore],” said Chris Fieber, a Kelowna resident. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375878/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7375878/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?