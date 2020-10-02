Menu

b.c. homeless
October 2 2020 8:16pm
01:43

Kelowna Residents react to new overnight shelter location

“It’s not what I was hoping it would be. I don’t feel all that comfortable running by here [anymore],” said Chris Fieber, a Kelowna resident.

