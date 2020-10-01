Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 1 2020 10:30pm
03:14

Fitness World clients complain about problems with cancelling contracts

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a lot of questions around gym memberships. Frustrated gym members from Fitness World, for example, have reached out to our newsroom since the gym acquired the now bankrupt Steve Nash Fitness World. While several Fitness World gyms have re-opened, some haven’t and that’s causing a lot of frustration amongst many gym members, especially those that want to cancel their contracts. Our Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more.

