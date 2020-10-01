News October 1 2020 6:29pm 01:28 COVID-19 testing lineups continue Frustrations are soaring at COVID-19 testing sites in Winnipeg as long lines continue. The province says it’s working to alleviate capacity issues, but as Brittany Greenslade reports, the fix is still weeks away. Long lineups, hours-long wait times at Winnipeg COVID-19 testing sites <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7373015/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7373015/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?