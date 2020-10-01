Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 1 2020 6:24pm
01:47

Toronto man gunned down in front of child

A family is mourning after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning. Shallima Maharaj reports.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home