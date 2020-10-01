Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 1 2020 9:06am
03:24

The Quebec clothing featured in Netflix’s hottest new series

8-year-old Quebec clothing house STEPHAN / H is behind the high-end clothes you might spot in the Netflix series ‘Away’. Marie Turgeon joins Global’s Kim Sullivan.

