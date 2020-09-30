Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 30 2020 9:42pm
01:54

18 months in jail for high-speed crash that killed Vancouver doctor

Man convicted of dangerous driving causing death of Vancouver doctor Dr. Alphonsus Hui is handed 18 months in jail. Aaron McCarther reports.

