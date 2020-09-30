Global News Morning Toronto September 30 2020 10:23am 04:50 How can kids stay engaged with online learning? With many schools set to close over COVID-19 concerns, education expert Karishma Punwani shares tips for keeping kids engaged as they shift to a remote learning model. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7368561/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7368561/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?