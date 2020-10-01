Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

Half of Peel District School Board elementary students opted for online learning

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2020 6:20 am
Click to play video 'How can kids stay engaged with online learning?' How can kids stay engaged with online learning?
WATCH ABOVE: With many schools set to close over COVID-19 concerns, education expert Karishma Punwani shares tips for keeping kids engaged as they shift to a remote learning model.

Nearly half of students at public elementary schools in a COVID-19 hot spot west of Toronto are learning online, according to data provided by the school board.

Upwards of 54,600 elementary students have opted for remote learning this year at the Peel District School Board and 57,300 have returned to the classroom.

That compares to roughly 35 per cent of elementary students who are learning online at the Toronto District School Board — the province’s largest.

Meanwhile, the Peel board’s high schools are running on an adapted model, with students who chose in-class learning only attending school half the time to minimize contact with their peers.

Read more: Coronavirus: Delayed start for online classes as demand grows in some Ontario school boards

Still, the board says 27 per cent of high schoolers — around 11,200 — are learning fully online.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Peel Public Health says it’s seen 9,707 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, 8,396 of whom have recovered, and 329 deaths.

It says 5,660 of those cases are from Brampton, Ont., — meaning the city of 600,000 accounts for 11 per cent of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases, but only four per cent of the province’s population.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19MississaugaBramptononline learningPeel District School BoardPDSBvirtual learningElementary StudentsPDSB elementary studentsPeel District School Board online learningvirtual schooling
Flyers
More weekly flyers