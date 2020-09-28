Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 28 2020 8:03am
05:02

The pieces of Montreal’s contact-tracing puzzle

How does contact-tracing work in Montreal, and what challenges do contact-tracers face as the second wave begins? Dr. Catherine Habel explains.

