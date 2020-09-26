Menu

Habitat For Humanity
September 26 2020 7:48pm
01:12

Habitat for Humanity project in Lake Country, B.C.

Habitat for Humanity is building two triplexes and a duplex on land just north of Lodge Road. It hopes to eventually expand the project to offer homes for 12 low-income families.

