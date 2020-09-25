Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 25 2020 6:06pm
01:53

4 Toronto businesses shutdown for not complying with public health orders

Four Toronto businesses are being given shutdown orders for not complying with public health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Erica Vella has more.

