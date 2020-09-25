Health September 25 2020 6:04pm 02:31 B.C. health officials report 98 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Sept. 25. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has analysis. B.C. reports 98 new COVID-19 cases, one new death as active cases dip again <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7360312/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7360312/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?