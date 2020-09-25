Global News at 6 Regina September 25 2020 3:48pm 02:44 Weekend cool down in store: Sept. 25 Saskatchewan weather outlook Cooling off this weekend with the chance of showers. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with all the details in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Sept. 25. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7359684/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7359684/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?