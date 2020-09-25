Global News Morning Montreal September 25 2020 8:37am 03:38 Quebec theatres’ plans to resume operations Montreal theatres are slowly preparing to welcome audiences back into their doors. Theatre contributor Richard ‘Bugs’ Burnett gives us a preview. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358279/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7358279/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?