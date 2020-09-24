Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 24 2020 8:41pm
02:23

Alberta’s top health official says province is not in a second wave of COVID-19

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta is not in a second wave of COVID-19 despite increased daily case numbers in recent months. Julia Wong has more from the Thursday update.

