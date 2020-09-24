Global News at 10 Regina September 24 2020 3:54pm 01:45 Terminally-ill Saskatchewan single mother needs donations to cover immunotherapy A former professional boxer and mother of two from Saskatoon has terminal cancer and immunotherapy is her only hope to spend more time with her kids. Terminally-ill Saskatchewan single mother needs donations to cover immunotherapy <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7356776/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7356776/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?