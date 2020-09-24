Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 24 2020 8:52am
03:42

The new platform for protecting Montreal’s heritage

Heritage Montreal has launched a new online platform to advocate the protection of at-risk heritage sites in the city. Executive Director Robert Turgeon joins Global’s Kim Sullivan.

